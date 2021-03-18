Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80°; Scattered PM Storms

A few severe storms will be possible Wednesday evening
By Jim Howard
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday & Thursday

A cold front will approach from the west late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs will jump to 80° ahead of the front Wednesday afternoon under building clouds. Scattered showers and storms will move through from 3pm through midnight. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible with a few storms. Lingering lighter rain showers will persist from midnight through late morning Thursday before skies clear out Thursday afternoon. Rain totals will likely average around 1.00″ for most areas. North winds behind the front will hold the highs to the mid 50s Thursday despite returning sunshine. The clear skies and dry air will allow the temps to fall to frosty low 30s for inland areas by sunrise Friday morning.

Friday, Saturday & Easter Sunday

High pressure will build over the area Friday through Easter Sunday. Sunshine will be the rule all three days with chilly highs in the upper 40s Friday climbing to the upper 50s Saturday afternoon. We’ll have another late season frost Saturday morning for inland areas with lows again dipping to 30°. Easter Sunday is looking fantastic with morning temps in the upper 30s for the Easter egg hunting. Afternoon highs will lift to near 70° with continues sunny skies.

Most Read

New photo released in road rage shooting
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office releases new photo in road rage death on I-95
Robert Springle
UPDATE: Missing Carteret County sex offender located
Jeffrey Acker in court on Monday.
Jeffrey Acker found guilty in baseball bat murder
Crews have expanded their search area.
Crews continue search for father after 5-year-old’s body found Monday
Staton Mill Road Bridge over Grindle Creek being replaced
Bridge in Pitt County to be replaced

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80°; Scattered PM Storms
The threat for Thursday has diminished.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms struck the Piedmont
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend
01/28/2021 ENC Snow