Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80°; Scattered PM Storms

Wednesday & Thursday

A cold front will approach from the west late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs will jump to 80° ahead of the front Wednesday afternoon under building clouds. Scattered showers and storms will move through from 3pm through midnight. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible with a few storms. Lingering lighter rain showers will persist from midnight through late morning Thursday before skies clear out Thursday afternoon. Rain totals will likely average around 1.00″ for most areas. North winds behind the front will hold the highs to the mid 50s Thursday despite returning sunshine. The clear skies and dry air will allow the temps to fall to frosty low 30s for inland areas by sunrise Friday morning.

Friday, Saturday & Easter Sunday

High pressure will build over the area Friday through Easter Sunday. Sunshine will be the rule all three days with chilly highs in the upper 40s Friday climbing to the upper 50s Saturday afternoon. We’ll have another late season frost Saturday morning for inland areas with lows again dipping to 30°. Easter Sunday is looking fantastic with morning temps in the upper 30s for the Easter egg hunting. Afternoon highs will lift to near 70° with continues sunny skies.