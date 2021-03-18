FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms struck the Piedmont

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT DAY here in Eastern Carolina as a powerful cold front pushes through. While the risk of widespread severe weather is diminishing, a stray strong storm or two could affect a few places through the early hours of the morning.

Any storm that moves over tonight could produce strong gusty winds and some small hail.

The threat level has been lowered from moderate (level 4) to slight (level2) overnight.

Eastern NC has been fortunate to have been between strong storms this evening. A cluster of intense storms moved parallel to the southeast coast while another supercell storm moved from the Triad of our state to north of the Triangle area. Many reports of damaged homes, power lines and trees came in from this storm.