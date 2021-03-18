UPDATE: Teen caught in Pitt County fire truck joyride

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a teenager is being charged for taking a fire truck on a joyride on Wednesday.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that the 17-year-old took a red 2017 Ford F-250 fire truck from the Gardnerville Volunteer Fire Department on County Home Road.

Officials say as a deputy was taking an initial report, another deputy on patrol spotted the truck parked at a business in Simpson.

We’re told the suspect was spotted nearby and taken into custody without issue.

The sheriff’s office says charges are being filed through the juvenile justice system.

The teen was released from the scene into their parent’s custody.

Previous Story:

A fire department here in the east says that someone briefly stole one of their fire trucks.

Gardnerville Volunteer Fire Department in Pitt County says sometime before noon on Wednesday, someone broke into their station on County Home Road and stole the vehicle.

“That individual then proceeded to drive around Pitt County and in the City of Greenville with the lights and siren activated,” the fire department said, “This person was not a member of the fire department and we would like to apologize if this person caused anyone to almost be involved in an accident.”

The fire department thanks those who called when they saw the truck out of place.

They also thanked the sheriff’s office for “handling the situation.”

We’ve reached out to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office for details on their investigation.

No one was injured and the truck was recovered without damage.

