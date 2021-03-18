Emergency officials warn of dangers of driving during severe weather

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The severe weather Eastern North Carolina is closely monitoring, is a reminder to not get caught unprepared according to local emergency services departments.

Being prepared also includes heeding all warnings and adjusting your plans so that you are not out on the roadway when storms strike.

Stanley Kite is the Emergency Services Director for Craven County. He strongly urges everyone to stay home during inclement weather.

“Our motto is to be prepared and plan ahead. We don’t recommend being on the road or driving in any kind of inclement weather,” said Kite.

If you are caught out driving during severe weather Kite says there are a few things you can do to protect yourself. He says finding a solid structure or building is the best option, while one of the worst is staying in your car under an overpass.

“It’s a completely different wind vortex that occurs with overpasses if a tornado passes over that, again preferably go to an immediate service station, gas station, convenience store or a local retail store where you could get inside,” said Kite.

As a last resort, you should get out of your car and find a ditch to hide in, once there be sure to cover your head and body as much as possible.

”You know try to stay out of the way of any flying debris, debris is what injures or kills most people in a tornado, so you know don’t stay in your car, because it will toss that thing just like a bag of jelly beans, it’s nothing for a tornado to pick cars up and just toss them,” explained Kite.

Another important thing to do is have an app or alert on your phone that can warn you of any direct threats you might be facing. In the City of New Bern, they utilize CodeRed which is an alert system developed by the National Weather Service.

“If you’re in that cone where the weather is forecast, you’re going to get the alert,” explained Colleen Roberts with the City of New Bern. Roberts also said signing up takes less than two minutes and is free to all city and county residents. Once you are signed up the alerts will begin immediately.

