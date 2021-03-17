Advertisement

With new heart, young Charlotte boy goes home for first time

P.J. heads home for the first time after receiving a new heart.
P.J. heads home for the first time after receiving a new heart.(Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While many of us have been homebound for a long time during the pandemic, one Charlotte boy is getting to go home for the first time ever.

P.J. has lived his entire young life at the hospital after being born with a rare genetic heart disorder. He even learned to crawl, walk and play at Levine. Recently, he got his new heart and was able to go home.

Levine Children’s Hospital posted this video of P.J. on their Facebook page.

PJ Goes Home

PJ has spent his entire life at Levine Children’s Hospital. But now, he’s going home.

Posted by Levine Children's on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

P.J.’s family got a big send-off by the doctors and nurses at Levine who treated him. In the video, they hold a sign that says “260 days with my LCH family, now I get to go home with mine.”

