Washington signs veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ryan Fitzpatrick’s latest NFL stop will be Washington after the 38-year-old quarterback agreed to a contract. A person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed it to The Associated Press.

Fitzpatrick gives Washington more experience at football’s most important position after it released AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith.

Fitzpatrick is joining his ninth NFL team after throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions for Miami last season.

