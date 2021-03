Uptown Greenville businesses offer deals for St. Patrick’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several businesses in uptown Greenville are offering deals related to St. Patrick’s Day.

Bagelman on Fire Tower Road offers a green bagel and a corned beef sandwich on rye, but you can also get it on a bagel.

Duck Donuts brings back its Lucky Duck assortment.

The Blackened Kraken offers $6 green beer pitchers. Chico’s Mexican Restaurant has $1.99 green draft pints.

Dickinson Avenue Public House will have a Jameson whiskey tasting. Pitt Street Brewing will have green beer all weekend.

