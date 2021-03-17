Teacher of the Week: Jennifer Faasii from Swansboro Middle School

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 17 is Jennifer Faasii from Swansboro Middle School.

Faasii is an Eastern Carolina native. She grew up in Kinston, before moving to Pitt County to attend ECU. After earning her bachelor’s degree in Middle Grades Education, she began her teaching career at her alma mater Kinston High School.

After having her first child, Faasii transitioned to Swansboro Middle School where she has taught ever since. She spent seven years teaching sixth grade ELA and social studies before making the switch to eighth grade.

Additionally, Faasii is in charge of the Student Council Association and the Geography Bee Coordinator at the school.

When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her husband, who is also a teacher, and their three children, Isaak, Micah and Addie.

The person who nominated Mrs. Faasii wrote, “I would like to nominate Jennifer Faasii-Smith from Swansboro Middle School as your WITN Teacher of the Week.

Mrs. Faasii is an 8th grade Language Arts and Social Studies teacher and is in her 8th year of teaching at Swansboro Middle School. Mrs. Faasii was born and raised in eastern North Carolina, growing up in Kinston and attending East Carolina University as a teaching fellows.

Mrs. Faasii goes above and beyond each day to plan engaging lessons for her students. Even with COVID restrictions in place, Mrs. Faasii has been able to plan safe, socially distant, hands-on lessons that help to facilitate participation from students in class. Her lessons also have the unique quality of student collaboration, something increasingly difficult to accomplish with the current teaching restrictions. Because of this collaboration, her students remain engaged in the lessons and connected to one another, even during remote learning.

Mrs. Faasii also facilitates the Student Council at Swansboro Middle School. The SCA has been instrumental in helping to give our students a voice at SBMS and helping others in the community. The SCA, led by Mrs. Faasii, so far this school year, have held both a canned food drive and “Jingle” drive. All food and money raised by the club was poured right back into our local community. Mrs. Faasii’s love for her students, and commitment to the Swansboro Community is why I believe she should be WITN’s Teacher of the Week!”

Congratulations Mrs. Faasii!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.