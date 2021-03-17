Severe storms likely Thursday afternoon/evening

A powerful cold front will approach eastern North Carolina Thursday afternoon. The front will bring with it a good chance of severe weather as it arrives in the late afternoon/evening. The main threats associated with the incoming front will be damaging straight line winds (+60 mph), dime-sized hail and isolated tornadoes. The time frame for severe weather will peak during the afternoon and evening. We’ll see much calmer weather return late Thursday night/Friday morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s ahead of the storms with winds blowing in out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

The risk of severe storms will run from 4pm to 10pm Thursday (Jim Howard)