Severe storms likely Thursday afternoon/evening
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
A powerful cold front will approach eastern North Carolina Thursday afternoon. The front will bring with it a good chance of severe weather as it arrives in the late afternoon/evening. The main threats associated with the incoming front will be damaging straight line winds (+60 mph), dime-sized hail and isolated tornadoes. The time frame for severe weather will peak during the afternoon and evening. We’ll see much calmer weather return late Thursday night/Friday morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s ahead of the storms with winds blowing in out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.