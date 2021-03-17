Advertisement

Severe storms likely Thursday afternoon/evening

Severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon/evening
By Jim Howard
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
A powerful cold front will approach eastern North Carolina Thursday afternoon. The front will bring with it a good chance of severe weather as it arrives in the late afternoon/evening. The main threats associated with the incoming front will be damaging straight line winds (+60 mph), dime-sized hail and isolated tornadoes. The time frame for severe weather will peak during the afternoon and evening. We’ll see much calmer weather return late Thursday night/Friday morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s ahead of the storms with winds blowing in out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

The risk of severe storms will run from 4pm to 10pm Thursday
The risk of severe storms will run from 4pm to 10pm Thursday(Jim Howard)
The risk of severe storms will come after 4pm Thursday.
The risk of severe storms will come after 4pm Thursday.(Jim Howard)

