Senators ready to elect next batch of UNC Board members

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Senate is ready to elect several people to the governing panel for the 17-campus University of North Carolina system.

Senators prepared for their biennial election Wednesday of members to the UNC Board of Governors.

They’ll select six candidates to serve four-year terms. Nominees include current board Chair Randy Ramsey.

Senators also have a seventh seat to fill due to a vacancy when Darrell Allison resigned in September. Allison is now the Fayetteville State University chancellor.

The House also will soon elect six people to the board, which has 24 voting members.

