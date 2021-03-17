Police investigate hit-and-run in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian is injured after a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning, according to Roanoke Rapids police.

Police say the crime occurred around 2:45 a.m. around Hwy 158 near Pizza hut and McDonalds in Roanoke Rapids.

The victim’s legs were injured, but police say they are in stable condition.

No vehicle or suspect has been publicized in the ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact RRPD at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

