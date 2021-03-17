Advertisement

Pitt County Council on Aging receives donation for expansion

Pitt County Council on Aging receives donation for expansion
Pitt County Council on Aging receives donation for expansion(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Council on Aging is another step closer to being able to expand.

The Pitt County Commissioners approved a $100,000 donation for the project and it will be matched by an independent donor.

As of right now, the council has raised around $1.4 million of its $1.5 million goal.

The money will be used to add 7,000 square feet to the existing building, with a few new classrooms and a bigger meal area.

Rich Zeck, Executive Director of the Pitt County Council on Aging, says, “There were several large donors but what is exciting is there are a lot of smaller donors, the $50.00 donors, the $100.00 donors, for them that’s a lot of money.”

Zeck also says with the new expansion there will be a new entrance built for the seniors so it will be easier for them to access the facility.

If you’d like to donate to help finish the project you can find a link on the council’s Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
Four people were killed when the car they were in crashed into this pond last night.
NEW INFO: Chased car going 110 mph before crashing into pond, killing four
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Man admits to deadly hit-and-run bicycle crash
Melanie Keene
Private investigator’s license suspended after baby abduction charges
Police say the driver of this car was charged with DWI and reckless driving
$40,000 damage to car, bar sign after DWI crash at beach

Latest News

Lasagna Love provides meals and volunteer opportunities for people.
A whole Lasagna Love, for people in need in eastern Carolina
Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday,...
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims
Roadway
Contract awarded to improve U.S. 64 in Tyrrell and Washington Counties