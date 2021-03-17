Pitt County Council on Aging receives donation for expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Council on Aging is another step closer to being able to expand.

The Pitt County Commissioners approved a $100,000 donation for the project and it will be matched by an independent donor.

As of right now, the council has raised around $1.4 million of its $1.5 million goal.

The money will be used to add 7,000 square feet to the existing building, with a few new classrooms and a bigger meal area.

Rich Zeck, Executive Director of the Pitt County Council on Aging, says, “There were several large donors but what is exciting is there are a lot of smaller donors, the $50.00 donors, the $100.00 donors, for them that’s a lot of money.”

Zeck also says with the new expansion there will be a new entrance built for the seniors so it will be easier for them to access the facility.

If you’d like to donate to help finish the project you can find a link on the council’s Facebook page or website.

