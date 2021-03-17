Pet of the Week: Ridley

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is hoping to feel the luck of the Irish this St. Patrick’s Day by finding a forever home.

Ridley is a seven month old boxer mix. He only has one eye, but volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say that does not slow him down one bit.

Volunteers say he lives life to the fullest and is ready for an adventure. They say he is very playful and does well with other dogs and people.

Ridley is a very good boy, but is tired of shelter life and looking for a family to love.

If you are interested in adopting Ridley or any of the other pets at the humane society, click here.

