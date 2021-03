NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Trailing 15-0 in the second half, the New Bern Bears clawed back to beat visiting D.H. Conley, 16-15, on a wet Tuesday night at Caruso-Coates Stadium.

With the win, New Bern improves to 2-1.

With the loss, the Vikings fall to 1-2.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS:

