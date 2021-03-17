Advertisement

NAACP pushing Cooper to grant full pardon for Dontae Sharpe

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NAACP is pushing Gov. Roy Cooper for a full pardon of Dontae Sharpe.

Sharpe spent 26 years in prison for a Pitt County murder he says he didn’t commit.

In August 2019, Sharpe was freed from prison after a judge granted him a new trial. Pitt County prosecutors then announced with no eyewitness testimony or forensic evidence, it would be impossible for them to prove the case against Sharpe.

Sharpe has always maintained his innocence in the killing of George Radcliffe in Greenville back in 1994.

The NAACP says Sharpe’s pardon application has been sitting on the governor’s desk since November 2019.

They plan for the next 26 days to call for Cooper to give Sharpe a full pardon and are asking the public to contact the governor’s office as well.

