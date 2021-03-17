Advertisement

Lt. Governer raises concerns about school “indoctrination”

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s lieutenant governor is concerned about what he calls ``indoctrination’' in public schools.

The Republican says he is creating a new task force to collect complaints from people he says are afraid to speak up to local school boards.

The News & Observer reports that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said during a news conference on Tuesday that students, teachers and parents need a centralized place to send complaints.

It’s unclear what power the task force will actually have.

Conservative activists who attended Robinson’s news conference focused on religion, particularly teachers amplifying LGBT issues.

But the chair of the state’s Democratic Party said there’s nothing political about teaching the facts about issues like racism.

