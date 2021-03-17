Greenville police seeking tips surrounding February shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for help solving a shooting that continues to see a man hospitalized.

Officials say on February 21st around 7 p.m., Morris Johnson, 40, was driving in the Kearney Park housing area when gunshots were fired.

Police say that Morris heard at least one shot hit his car, prompting him to stop and run for cover.

We’re told that Morris made it to 1808 Kennedy Circle before collapsing on the lawn there.

Officers who responded to a Shot Spotter notification found Johnson with a gunshot wound.

Johnson continues to receive care at Vidant Medical Center.

Call police at 252-329-4176 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 if you have any information.

