Advertisement

Education Department convening summit to help schools reopen

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is convening a summit next week to help get children back into the classroom safely in the middle of a pandemic.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the sessions March 24 will give education leaders, teachers and students an opportunity to share their experiences in reopening schools.

“The time is now, and schools must act immediately to get students safely back into school buildings,” he said.

President Joe Biden has pledged to have most elementary and middle schools open by the end of his first 100 days in office. He has ordered states to prioritize teachers in their vaccination plans, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines to help schools reopen. But one of those guidelines — that students be seated 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart — is already being reviewed because of the challenges of achieving that.

The Education Department said first lady Jill Biden will deliver opening remarks to the summit, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, also will speak.

“We are holding this summit with the goal of sharing best practices and connecting leaders, educators and students from across this country who are navigating this challenge together and finding creative solutions to support our students and bring them back to in-person learning,” Cardona said.

The summit comes after passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which includes $130 billion in education funding. Schools that receive funding will be required to have a plan within 30 days for reopening schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Piney Green Road in a parking lot next to Children’s Castle Day Care.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Semi-truck goes up in flames
Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance...
Vance County state trooper passes away from COVID-19
Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
WHERE'S MY STIMULUS?
WHERE’S MY STIMULUS? Common reasons for not getting your stimulus payment
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: Three Eastern Carolina counties see more deaths

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
NY state Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warns the GOP will grind the Senate to a halt if the...
McConnell on filibuster: What GOP did to Obama would be 'child's play'
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is one of many state leaders who are seeking to restrict voting.
Efforts launched to restrict voting
College graduates who borrow can expect to leave school with close to $30,000 in student loan...
College costs far outpace wages many students could earn