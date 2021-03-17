ECU’s Day of Giving underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s fifth annual Day of Giving is Wednesday.

The 24-hour online fundraising event aims to raise money for student scholarships, pandemic response and research, and diversity and inclusion.

In 2020, the community raised $3.1 million.

Donors can make gifts to any area they feel passionate about. It started at midnight and goes until 11:59 Wednesday night.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

