Advertisement

ECU’s Day of Giving underway

ECU Day of Giving
ECU Day of Giving(ECU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s fifth annual Day of Giving is Wednesday.

The 24-hour online fundraising event aims to raise money for student scholarships, pandemic response and research, and diversity and inclusion.

In 2020, the community raised $3.1 million.

Donors can make gifts to any area they feel passionate about. It started at midnight and goes until 11:59 Wednesday night.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Piney Green Road in a parking lot next to Children’s Castle Day Care.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Semi-truck goes up in flames
Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance...
Vance County state trooper passes away from COVID-19
Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
WHERE'S MY STIMULUS?
WHERE’S MY STIMULUS? Common reasons for not getting your stimulus payment
Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: Three Eastern Carolina counties see more deaths

Latest News

Investigators say the shooting occurred in the parking lot outside Ace Hardware along Mini Mall...
Greenville police seeking tips surrounding February shooting
NAACP pushing Cooper to grant full pardon for Dontae Sharpe
Western Carteret Fire & EMS Department says the fire happened in Cedar Point around 12:30 a.m....
Carteret County family loses everything in house fire
Gov. Roy Cooper
Bill seeking to limit NC governor emergency powers advances