ECU Day of Giving fundraiser soars past donation goal for record $6.5 million

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s fifth annual Day of Giving fundraiser, known as Pirate Nation Gives, saw a record number of donors and amount donated this year.

The fundraiser, held for 24 hours on March 17, drew donations from 1,200 people for a total of over $6.5 million, shattering the school’s goal for $3.2 million.

The goal of 1,200 donors was set in honor of the instatement of Dr. Philip Rogers as ECU’s 12th chancellor. It also flew past last year’s turnout of 432 unique donors.

“It’s truly inspiring to see so many Pirates come together to be part of this day of giving,” said Dr. Rogers. “This success shows how small actions made by many people can have a huge impact. Thank you, Pirates!”

According to ECU, the 2021 Pirate Nation Gives fundraiser will focus its earnings on student scholarships, pandemic response and research and diversity and inclusion.

MARCH 17 STORY

The biggest fundraising day of the year is continuing at ECU.

The fifth annual Day of Giving known as Pirate Nation Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event to raise money for student scholarships, pandemic response and research, and diversity and inclusion.

Last year’s event raised over $3 million and organizers hope university supporters will help them raise even more this year.

Vice Chancellor Chris Dyba says you can make a donation of any size online and earmark it for any department or scholarship of your choice. He says the last year has been full of challenges for the university and is grateful for the Pirate Nation’s willingness to give.

Dyba says, “We’ve had a great outpouring of support for student emergency fund as well as some of our research related to the COVID-19 and the pandemic response so it’s an unusual year.”

The fundraiser continues until midnight Wednesday.

