Contract awarded to improve U.S. 64 in Tyrrell and Washington Counties

Roadway
Roadway(AP Images)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) -Nearly 12 miles of U.S. 64 in Tyrrell and Washington Counties will see significant improvements under a contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The contract, worth $3.6 million, was awarded to Rose Brothers Paving Company of Raleigh.

The project involves work on two sections of the highway, a seven-mile section just west of Columbia in Tyrrell County, and a 4.75-mile section between Millpond Road and Northline Road east of Plymouth in Washington County.

Both sections will undergo milling, resurfacing and re-marking of the roadway.

The project can begin as soon as June 1, 2021 and is slated to be complete by Sept. 30, 2022.

