Congressman Murphy seeks to reassign National Guardsmen from D.C. to southern border

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) -With a surge of migrants on the Southwest border and the number of migrants attempting to cross the border at the highest level since March 2019, Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy is proposing sending National Guard members.

Murphy introduced the Guard Our Border Act Tuesday which would reassign 95% of National Guardsmen who are scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C. and send them to the southern border to help with the humanitarian crisis occurring there.

Murphy says, “Our National Guard were formed to respond to states of national crisis in this country. The Capitol Police have acknowledged that there is presently no credible threat to our nation’s Capitol Building. Yet, because of this administration’s new policies, there is a national security and public health threat at our southern border.”

More than 4,000 migrant children were being held by the Border Patrol custody as of Sunday, including at least 3,000 in custody longer than the 72-hour limit set by a court order, according to a U.S. official. The agency took in an additional 561 on Monday, twice the recent average, according to a second official.

Murphy says, “If our men and women in the National Guard are going to be deployed to provide assistance with a domestic issue, then the real issue is at our southern border and not in D.C. Congress should direct them immediately to help secure our border and provide humanitarian aid to those in custody.”

“The situation at the southwest border is difficult,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded Tuesday in his most extensive remarks to date on the subject. “We are working around the clock to manage it and we, will continue to do so. That is our job.”

