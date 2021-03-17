Advertisement

Carteret County family loses everything in house fire

Western Carteret Fire & EMS Department says the fire happened in Cedar Point around 12:30 a.m....
Western Carteret Fire & EMS Department says the fire happened in Cedar Point around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a family of seven get back on their feet after officials say they lost everything in a house fire.

Western Carteret Fire & EMS Department says the fire happened in Cedar Point around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say the house and cars were on fire. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say a home in Cedar Point caught fire around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters say a home in Cedar Point caught fire around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.(Western Carteret Fire & EMS Department)

A GoFundMe page set up by the fire department says one of the residents of the home works with Broad and Gales Creek Fire, Carteret Hospital and completed fire classes with Western Carteret Fire last year. The page says, “we are reaching out to take care of one of our own.”

Another fundraising page was also set up by community members to assist the family. So far, it’s raised $3,995.

