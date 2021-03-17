Advertisement

Bill seeking to limit NC governor emergency powers advances

Gov. Roy Cooper
Gov. Roy Cooper(UNC-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - House Republicans have advanced a measure that requires North Carolina’s governor to get formal support from other elected leaders to enforce long-term statewide emergency orders.

A state House judiciary committee voted on Tuesday for the legislation. It marks another response by GOP legislators to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders declaring an emergency due to COVID-19.

Republicans and some allies have said Gov. Cooper has wielded too much individual power closing schools and businesses.

The bill would require the governor to seek and receive backing from a majority of the Council of State.

Gov. Cooper vetoed a similar bill last year.

