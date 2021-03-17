Advertisement

Arrest made in December shooting outside of Greenville grocery store

DaQuav’us Atkinson
DaQuav’us Atkinson(Pitt County jail/WITN)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say that they’ve made an arrest in a December shooting that landed the suspect and another man in the hospital.

On March 12th, Detectives arrested DaQuav’us Atkinson, 20, of Greenville, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened outside of Mid-Town Grocery on West 14th Avenue on the evening of December 6th.

Police say that a verbal argument between a group of people escalated outside of the store and that Atkinson and D’Angelo Wooten, 22, started shooting at each other.

The two men later showed up at Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries from gunshot wounds, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Atkinson is being held at Central Prison in Raleigh.

