A whole Lasagna Love, for people in need in eastern Carolina
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You may be familiar with the nationwide movement, but now Lasagna Love has made its way to eastern North Carolina, serving people all over the area.
Everyone loves a good lasagna, but not everyone has the means of making or buying one.
That’s why Lasagna Love provides an opportunity for community members to either make, or receive a lasagna.
Lasagna Love just got started here in eastern North Carolina and their mission is to feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities with no strings attached, except maybe strings of cheese.
Volunteers, or lasagna mamas and papas make and deliver the lasagnas right to someone’s doorstep with contactless delivery, and a whole lasagna love.
Kim Kazda, the Regional Leader in Pitt County said food safety is always at the forefront of their minds at Lasagna Love.
Lasagna Love relies on volunteers to make the meals and people to ask for the lasagnas as well.
Whether you need a lasagna or just want to help you can sign up online at the link below.
Lasagna Love is now in all 50 states and Pureto Rico.
