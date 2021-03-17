A whole Lasagna Love, for people in need in eastern Carolina

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You may be familiar with the nationwide movement, but now Lasagna Love has made its way to eastern North Carolina, serving people all over the area.

Everyone loves a good lasagna, but not everyone has the means of making or buying one.

That’s why Lasagna Love provides an opportunity for community members to either make, or receive a lasagna.

“It could just be that you need a meal and haven’t had a time to cook a meal for your family. I’ve prepared for a few families that say they’ve just been working so much that they’ve never sat down for a meal together so this is an opportunity for the family to have a meal together.”

Lasagna Love just got started here in eastern North Carolina and their mission is to feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities with no strings attached, except maybe strings of cheese.

“I think it’s super important to have something like this in Greenville and across the country. There are so many people that are suffering because of COVID and because of the pandemic and this is just a way that we can give back and help others.”

Volunteers, or lasagna mamas and papas make and deliver the lasagnas right to someone’s doorstep with contactless delivery, and a whole lasagna love.

Kim Kazda, the Regional Leader in Pitt County said food safety is always at the forefront of their minds at Lasagna Love.

“We pride ourselves in food safety and we have different regulations for making sure that happens. We do remain anonymous. Your information is not shared with anybody else.”

Lasagna Love relies on volunteers to make the meals and people to ask for the lasagnas as well.

Whether you need a lasagna or just want to help you can sign up online at the link below.

Lasagna Love is now in all 50 states and Pureto Rico.

Lasagna Love provides people with a way to give and receive. (WITN)

