WITN Sports Spotlight: Kevin Hamilton

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on J.H. Rose senior football, basketball and track standout Kevin Hamilton!

If you follow the high school sports scene here in the East, you know the name Kevin Hamilton. No matter the season, the J.H. Rose senior dominates, whether it be football, basketball or track, Hamilton shines.

But as Tyler Feldman explains, there’s much more to Hamilton’s story than just his natural athletic ability, and that’s exactly why Tyler shines the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Mr. Kevin Hamilton!

“He’s getting looked at by a lot of people,” J.H. Rose head football coach Will Bland said.

ECU football just reached out to Hamilton last week, and he already has offers from North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Old Dominion, Western Carolina, and Appalachian State.

And look, it makes sense. No matter the sport, Kevin Hamilton just stands out.

“He’s just got God-given athleticism,” Bland added.

It’s much more than just that God-given talent though.

“It’s just man, it’s just hard work, progress, staying on top of what I need to stay on top of,” said Hamilton. “Yeah man, it’s hard work.”

That hard work has really paid off. Hamilton averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds in basketball during his senior season, while compiling more than 1,400 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns during his two-year varsity football career.

“I’m just happy that he’s over here with us at Rose and helping us win some games,” Bland said.

But there’s much more to Hamilton’s story than just being a great athlete. He’s set to become the first person in his family to graduate high school.

“I’m going to be the first person in my family to graduate [high school],” said an emotional Hamilton. “So, that’d mean a lot. Having the support I have now, like my team, my coaches, my mom, my grandmothers, my sisters.”

Especially his mother Jessica.

“She’s been supporting me, supporting my dreams and everything,” added Hamilton. “Telling me when I’m right and wrong. She’s been working, struggling. I don’t want her to struggle no more.”

Yet despite those struggles, Hamilton refuses to throw away his shot.

“It’s a lot,” said Hamilton of the pressure. “I don’t want to let them down so just working, so I can get them out of here.”

“Not only is he a great ball player, but he’s a great person,” said Bland. “He cares about the team. He cares about one another. I just couldn’t be happier for the guy and look forward to his future.”

Hamilton and 19 other seniors will be celebrated Friday when the Rampants play their final home game of the season against C.B. Aycock. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Percy Daniels Field.

