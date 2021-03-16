WHERE’S MY STIMULUS? Common reasons for not getting your stimulus payment

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A back-up at the IRS is causing delays in refunds and stimulus checks, and tax experts believe the recent COVID relief program is partially to blame.

It’s delaying much-needed payments to people like Meagan Westbrook, who has been staying in a motel with her fiancé and her daughter for almost a year after losing her job and then her home because of Hurricane Florence.

“Being in this situation has not been easy,” said Westbrook. “We should have already been out of this situation by now.”

She qualified for all three rounds of stimulus payments. She got the first $1,200 payment without an issue because she used her 2018 tax return but said officials told her the status was “not available” when she checked on the arrival time of the third $1,400 check signed into law by President Biden last week. She got the same message about the second $600 payment passed in December.

“But the last time it said that to me, I didn’t get a stimulus payment,” said Westbrook.

It’s money she and her family desperately need. She believes it was because her fiancé claimed her as a dependent in 2019, meaning her checks would have gone to him instead, along with payments he qualified to receive for him and their daughter. But it never came.

Now, she’s worried the same will happen this time around, and she doesn’t know what to do about it.

The IRS is behind on getting millions of tax returns back this year. They’ve processed nearly 25% fewer tax returns than the same time last year. Tax experts say the stimulus program is at least partially to blame.

“There are tons of millions of people that they’re trying to get these payments out to,” said Gayle George, owner of Fastax in New Bern. “People are going to have to temper their patience just a little bit.”

There are plenty of problems that can be the stem of why you aren’t getting your stimulus payment, according to George, from filling out wrong or outdated information in your tax return or not filling out your 2020 tax return at all. But mostly, she said, it’s because another person can claim you as their dependent.

The quickest solution, George added, is to fill out your 2020 tax return as quickly as possible.

“Let’s say you go all year and can’t get your stimulus payment. It will be a credit on your 2021 tax return just like the other stimulus payments are,” said George.

But still not soon enough for Westbrook and her family, who are desperately looking for money she’s perfectly qualified for to help get them out of the motel she said they’ve been in long enough.

“We’re not looking for a handout or anything like that,” said Westbrook. “We’re just looking for an opportunity to get back on our feet.”

