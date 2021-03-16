Advertisement

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Group 4 vaccines start Wednesday

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Vaccination clinics across the state will start inoculating those people in Group 4 on Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper moved up the group by a week saying with three different vaccines there is now plenty of supply now available to meet the additional demand.

Group 4 is anyone 18+ who has a preexisting medical condition.

Those include:

  • Asthma (moderate to severe)
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Diabetes type 1 or 2
  • A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
  • Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, including Down Syndrome
  • Liver disease, including hepatitis
  • Neurologic conditions,such as dementia and schizophrenia
  • Pulmonary fibrosis
  • Overweight or obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
  • Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

The group also includes those who live in a close group living situation such as being homeless, living in a homeless shelter, or confined to a jail or prison.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
Four people were killed when the car they were in crashed into this pond last night.
NEW INFO: Chased car going 110 mph before crashing into pond, killing four
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Man admits to deadly hit-and-run bicycle crash
Melanie Keene
Private investigator’s license suspended after baby abduction charges
Police say the driver of this car was charged with DWI and reckless driving
$40,000 damage to car, bar sign after DWI crash at beach

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
White House expects 22M doses distributed in next week
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted
Pharmacist Neal O'Neal gives the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to a resident in Belhaven.
DHHS: 12.6% of state’s residents fully vaccinated
Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU regulator ‘convinced’ AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk