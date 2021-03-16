WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Group 4 vaccines start Wednesday
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Vaccination clinics across the state will start inoculating those people in Group 4 on Wednesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper moved up the group by a week saying with three different vaccines there is now plenty of supply now available to meet the additional demand.
Group 4 is anyone 18+ who has a preexisting medical condition.
Those include:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes type 1 or 2
- A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
- Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, including Down Syndrome
- Liver disease, including hepatitis
- Neurologic conditions,such as dementia and schizophrenia
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Overweight or obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
The group also includes those who live in a close group living situation such as being homeless, living in a homeless shelter, or confined to a jail or prison.
