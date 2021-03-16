WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Group 4 vaccines start Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Vaccination clinics across the state will start inoculating those people in Group 4 on Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper moved up the group by a week saying with three different vaccines there is now plenty of supply now available to meet the additional demand.

Group 4 is anyone 18+ who has a preexisting medical condition.

Those include:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes type 1 or 2

A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, including Down Syndrome

Liver disease, including hepatitis

Neurologic conditions,such as dementia and schizophrenia

Pulmonary fibrosis

Overweight or obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

The group also includes those who live in a close group living situation such as being homeless, living in a homeless shelter, or confined to a jail or prison.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.