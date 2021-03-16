Wayne County Public School students K-12 moving to Plan A

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Wayne County Public School students will be moving to in person instruction five days a week.

On Tuesday at a special called meeting, the Wayne County Board of Education voted 4-3 to approve transitioning all grades, K-12, to Plan A for five days a week face-to-face instruction beginning March 29.

Daily early dismissals will continue to allow teachers additional time to plan and implement remote instruction.

Grades K-5 are currently in Plan A with face-to-face instruction four days a week. March 24 will be the last Wednesday remote day for face-to-face students in grades K-12.

In Plan A, all health and safety protocols that were in place during Plan B will remain in effect, including mask requirements, temperature checks, health screenings, exclusions for COVID-19 symptoms, etc.

While 6 feet of social distancing in the classroom is not required in Plan A, schools will work to socially distance students and staff to the greatest extent possible.

Families still have the option for their child to participate in Plan A or the district’s 100% Virtual Learning Program.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.