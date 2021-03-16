Advertisement

Wayne County Public School students K-12 moving to Plan A

Empty classroom
Empty classroom(KFYR-TV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Wayne County Public School students will be moving to in person instruction five days a week.

On Tuesday at a special called meeting, the Wayne County Board of Education voted 4-3 to approve transitioning all grades, K-12, to Plan A for five days a week face-to-face instruction beginning March 29.

Daily early dismissals will continue to allow teachers additional time to plan and implement remote instruction.

Grades K-5 are currently in Plan A with face-to-face instruction four days a week. March 24 will be the last Wednesday remote day for face-to-face students in grades K-12.

In Plan A, all health and safety protocols that were in place during Plan B will remain in effect, including mask requirements, temperature checks, health screenings, exclusions for COVID-19 symptoms, etc.

While 6 feet of social distancing in the classroom is not required in Plan A, schools will work to socially distance students and staff to the greatest extent possible.

Families still have the option for their child to participate in Plan A or the district’s 100% Virtual Learning Program.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
Four people were killed when the car they were in crashed into this pond last night.
NEW INFO: Chased car going 110 mph before crashing into pond, killing four
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Man admits to deadly hit-and-run bicycle crash
Melanie Keene
Private investigator’s license suspended after baby abduction charges
Police say the driver of this car was charged with DWI and reckless driving
$40,000 damage to car, bar sign after DWI crash at beach

Latest News

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.
7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Congressman Murphy seeks to reassign National Guardsmen from D.C. to southern border
Some still waiting on previous stimulus payments
Some still waiting on previous stimulus payments
Those in Group 4 ready for their COVID-19 vaccine
Those in Group 4 ready for their COVID-19 vaccine