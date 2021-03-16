Vance County state trooper passes away from COVID-19

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Highway Patrol trooper has passed away after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance County passed away from the virus. He was hospitalized with the virus since early February and was also being treated for pneumonia related to COVID-19.

In a statement, the state Highway Patrol said,

Brent was a true warrior who fought a courageous battle against COVID-19 with the love and support of his wife Heather, and their three children; Jabe, Collin and Emma.

Troopers plan to honor Montgomery by wearing mourning bands in his honor until 11:59 p.m. on the day of his funeral. Funeral arrangements and a celebration of life has not been announced.

