Advertisement

Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests that coronavirus infections in America may have been substantially undercounted last year.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

In the study, researchers tested healthy adults for coronavirus antibodies, and 6.6% of those tested were positive for antibodies despite never reporting symptoms.

The scientists extrapolated that data to estimate that 15.9 million “asymptomatic or undiagnosed” infections had occurred in the U.S. as of Sept. 30.

By contrast, Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September.

The researchers recommended more population-wide surveillance testing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
Four people were killed when the car they were in crashed into this pond last night.
NEW INFO: Chased car going 110 mph before crashing into pond, killing four
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Man admits to deadly hit-and-run bicycle crash
Melanie Keene
Private investigator’s license suspended after baby abduction charges
Police say the driver of this car was charged with DWI and reckless driving
$40,000 damage to car, bar sign after DWI crash at beach

Latest News

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a...
Tinder to let users run background checks on dates
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
White House expects 22M doses distributed in next week
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
Police: Shooting near Boise State campus was botched robbery
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing three adults and a child, wounding...
GRAPHIC: Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Group 4 vaccines start Wednesday