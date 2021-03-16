Advertisement

Pitt County Schools to serve two millionth meal

By WITN Web Team
Mar. 16, 2021
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools is getting ready to serve its two millionth meal exactly one year after public schools closed because of COVID-19 concerns.

The school system has been serving meals at seven curbside school and bus delivery sites, which is available to families whose students are learning virtually.

Throughout the pandemic, Pitt County Schools has also served meals to children between the ages 1-18 in the county. Organizers say they were able to join forces with the transportation department to get nutritious meals to families in need.

“These essential workers have accomplished an incredible amount in the last year and serving two million meals on the very anniversary of school closures a year ago is reason to celebrate,” said Pitt County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson.

Once school started back up in August, the school system adjusted to provide meals for students learning both face-to-face and virtually.

