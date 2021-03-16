Advertisement

Pitt County School leaders update legislators on pandemic affects on district

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders of the Pitt County School District met with legislators to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

The Pitt County School Board and administrators talked with state legislators who represent the county before a special called meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker updated the delegation on some of the challenges and successes the school district has faced during the pandemic. Board member say working together helps the district face the challenges.

“Thank you to our community healthcare partners.” said Board Member Anna Barrett Smith. “They have helped us to get our teachers and staff members vaccinated quickly and efficiently to help make this more possible.”

Lawmakers also heard concerns about benefits and pay raises that district leaders say are needed to recruit and retain teachers and staff.

Democratic State House Representative Brian Farkas says legislators have worked in a bipartisan fashion to provide school districts with more funding and resources, including keeping schools open in the summer for students who need more in-person instruction.

“We’ve got to make sure it’s a top priority. We got to make sure we have enough teachers to get that done. That’s something the schools are actively working about in terms of workforce, but something that definitely needed to happen in order for us to make sure no one gets left behind,” Farkas said.

Farkas says the Pitt County School District is receiving $30 million from state relief legislation to cover pandemic-related expenses.

