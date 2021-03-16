Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Rain tapes from west to east late today

A swath of over an inch and a half of rain has fallen from Goldsboro to Aurora
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday

Rain is likely through late afternoon. Rainfall totals for most will range between 0.5″ to 1.5″, but up to 2 and a half inches is possible near Kinston to Vanceboro to Aurora. Temps will struggle to get much above 50° Tuesday afternoon, keeping any thunderstorm risk out of the area. The exception is the coast where 60s are likely.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

After a dry Saint Patrick’s day another storm will approach on Thursday. Wednesday’s highs will lift to the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies with a light north breeze. A strong cold front will approach the area Thursday afternoon with gusty south winds lifting the highs into the mid 70s. Scattered showers, along with strong to potentially severe thunderstorms, will be likely from mid afternoon into the evening hours. The front should clear the coast by midnight Thursday night with cooler air moving in on Friday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Friday with just an isolated shower possible behind the front. Highs will drop to the low 60s with clearing skies late in the day.

Saturday & Sunday

Skies will clear out Friday night leaving us dry and cool as we head toward the weekend. Skies will run mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 50s Saturday, climbing to the upper 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s Friday and Saturday night.

