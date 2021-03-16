Patient enrollment begins for NC Medicaid managed care shift

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Medicaid recipients now can decide which health plan they’ll use for medical services when a system overhaul goes online July 1.

Open enrollment for Medicaid managed care began this week and ends May 14. About 1.8 million people covered by Medicaid or a related program should enroll and choose from one of several plans.

People who don’t will be placed in a plan automatically. The state is switching from a traditional fee-for-service program to one in which health plans receive fixed monthly payments for every patient treated.

Managed care supporters believe it will control expenses and result in healthier patients.

