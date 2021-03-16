Advertisement

Onslow County drug trafficker sentenced to 19-years

Anthony Lemmonds sentenced on drug charges
Anthony Lemmonds sentenced on drug charges(Duplin County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Onslow County man was sentenced Monday to just over 19-years in prison after pleading guilty last summer to several drug charges involving methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney for Eastern Carolina says 53-year-old Anthony Lemmonds was sentenced to 235 months.

Authorities say Lemmonds would travel to South Carolina to purchase crystal methamphetamine.

Lemmonds has a previous federal conviction on meth charges where he received a 91-month sentence.

