Onslow County drug trafficker sentenced to 19-years

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Onslow County man was sentenced Monday to just over 19-years in prison after pleading guilty last summer to several drug charges involving methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney for Eastern Carolina says 53-year-old Anthony Lemmonds was sentenced to 235 months.

Authorities say Lemmonds would travel to South Carolina to purchase crystal methamphetamine.

Lemmonds has a previous federal conviction on meth charges where he received a 91-month sentence.

