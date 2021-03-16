Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Investigation
Livestream
Back to School
Search
News
Back to School
Crime
Health
International
Investigation
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Crimestoppers
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Weather Cams
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
News Video
Teacher of the Week
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Plan Your Vote
VUit: Battleground States
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Latest Newscasts
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
NCEL 03-15-21
NCEL 03-15-21
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Links
View all the recent drawings
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
NEW INFO: Chased car going 110 mph before crashing into pond, killing four
Man admits to deadly hit-and-run bicycle crash
Private investigator’s license suspended after baby abduction charges
$40,000 damage to car, bar sign after DWI crash at beach
Latest News
Carteret County Commissioners look at selling county water system to private company
Pitt County School leaders update legislators on pandemic affects on district
NCEL 3-15-21
Pitt County School leaders update legislators on pandemic affects on district