NC MedAssist to hold free mobile pharmacy event in Tyrrell County

NC MedAssist mobile pharmacy event(NC MedAssist)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tyrrell County residents will have a chance to receive free over-the-counter medicine through a mobile pharmacy.

NC MedAssist, a statewide non-profit pharmacy, will hold the free mobile pharmacy event in partnership with Vidant Health Foundation in Tyrrell County on April 9.

The drive-thru event will be held at Tyrrell Hall in Columbia from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any individual or family in need of over-the-counter medications is eligible. No identification is required, though participants are required to be at least 18 years or older.

All participants will be asked to remain in their cars while volunteers retrieve their medicine. Staff encourages residents to preorder their medication as the event will only be as long as supplies last. To preorder your medicine, click here

NC MedAssist says volunteers are still needed for the April 9 event in Tyrrell County. Volunteers will work as pharmacy consultation, client ‘personal shoppers’, and sorters. To sign up to volunteer, click here

Previous mobile free pharmacy events have served upwards of 1,000 people. The program’s director says the overall goal of the events is to ease the burden for those in need, and aid “people who are making the choice between buying food and purchasing life-saving medication.”

Last year, NC MedAssist distributed $76 million worth of prescription and over-the-counter medication to residents across the state. To learn more about the mobile free pharmacy events, click here

