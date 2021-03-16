Advertisement

NC Elections Director: Intelligence report backs secure and accurate election

Report on elections security
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson says the report released Tuesday by the top federal intelligence officials supports what North Carolina elections officials have said all along: The 2020 elections in North Carolina were secure and the results are accurate.

According to the Intelligence Community Assessment of Foreign Threats to the 2020 US Federal Elections: “We have no indications that any foreign actor attempted to interfere in the 2020 US elections by altering any technical aspect of the voting process, including voter registration, ballot casting, vote tabulation, or reporting results. Some foreign actors, such as Iran and Russia, spread false or inflated claims about alleged compromises of voting systems to undermine public confidence in election processes and results.”

Brinson says, “We thank our federal partners for their important work in helping state and local governments secure our elections from all threats. We encourage all North Carolinians to read these reports, and to seek reliable, nonpartisan information about elections from state and county elections officials, not social media or unverified sources. We know from this report and our own experiences that efforts to undermine voter confidence in elections are widespread and often successful. Please help us stop the spread of misinformation.”

You can read the full Intelligence Community Assessment of Foreign Threats to the 2020 US Federal Elections report by clicking the link below.

Intelligence Community Assessment of Foreign Threats to the 2020 US Federal Elections

