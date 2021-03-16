Marine Corps Veteran gets the help he needs from a furry friend

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Veteran Mason Ellis received his service dog on Tuesday, giving him much more than just a pet.

Ellis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease when he was 47, and now his new dog, Alvin, can help him keep his balance and even pick up his keys if he drops them.

“It helps, if nothing else emotionally, just having a companion that stays 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said.

Alvin is 18-months old. He’s a Sheepadoodle which is a German Shephard and a Standard Poodle mix.

Debra Livingood is one of the K-9′s coaches. She said it took her about a year to train Alvin.

“They give you this look, and you can just see the wheels turning in their head, and then they actually do it, and it’s just the coolest thing,” she said.

Synergy Labs is a pet cosmetic company. They partnered with the non-profit Highland Canine Connect to get Alvin for Ellis.

“We loved being involved and being able to contribute,” Synergy Labs’ Johnathan Holman said.

While Ellis has a few dogs at home, there’s none quite like Alvin. “He’s everything you want and more. I mean, he’s just great.” Ellis said.

If you wish to donate, click here to help Highland Canines Connect continue its mission of getting dogs into the community.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.