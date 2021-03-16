Advertisement

Marine Corps Veteran gets the help he needs from a furry friend

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Veteran Mason Ellis received his service dog on Tuesday, giving him much more than just a pet.

Ellis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease when he was 47, and now his new dog, Alvin, can help him keep his balance and even pick up his keys if he drops them.

“It helps, if nothing else emotionally, just having a companion that stays 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said.

Alvin is 18-months old. He’s a Sheepadoodle which is a German Shephard and a Standard Poodle mix.

Debra Livingood is one of the K-9′s coaches. She said it took her about a year to train Alvin.

“They give you this look, and you can just see the wheels turning in their head, and then they actually do it, and it’s just the coolest thing,” she said.

Synergy Labs is a pet cosmetic company. They partnered with the non-profit Highland Canine Connect to get Alvin for Ellis.

“We loved being involved and being able to contribute,” Synergy Labs’ Johnathan Holman said.

While Ellis has a few dogs at home, there’s none quite like Alvin. “He’s everything you want and more. I mean, he’s just great.” Ellis said.

If you wish to donate, click here to help Highland Canines Connect continue its mission of getting dogs into the community.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
Four people were killed when the car they were in crashed into this pond last night.
NEW INFO: Chased car going 110 mph before crashing into pond, killing four
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Man admits to deadly hit-and-run bicycle crash
Melanie Keene
Private investigator’s license suspended after baby abduction charges
Police say the driver of this car was charged with DWI and reckless driving
$40,000 damage to car, bar sign after DWI crash at beach

Latest News

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.
7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Congressman Murphy seeks to reassign National Guardsmen from D.C. to southern border
Some still waiting on previous stimulus payments
Some still waiting on previous stimulus payments
Those in Group 4 ready for their COVID-19 vaccine
Those in Group 4 ready for their COVID-19 vaccine