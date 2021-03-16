Advertisement

Law enforcement resuscitates kayaker who overturned in lake

David Ritzheimer
David Ritzheimer(N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - A state wildlife officer and a county sheriff’s deputy have resuscitated a kayaker whose vessel overturned in a North Carolina lake.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Saturday at Falls Reservoir in eastern Stanly County.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said that master officer David Ritzheimer was patrolling by boat when he heard cries for help from a group on the shore. The kayaker had been underwater for several minutes. He had no pulse and was not breathing.

Ritzheimer and sheriff’s deputy Darnell Almond took turns performing CPR until the kayaker was able to breathe. He remained hospitalized Monday.

