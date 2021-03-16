Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Dry St. Patrick’s Day; Strong storms tomorrow

Severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon/evening
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday

We get a break from the rain after Tuesday’s system brought in a February like soak. Highs will reach back into the low to mid 60s as southwesterly flow builds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Cloud cover will remain stubborn while the rain will fully exit, leaving us with sun breaks instead of break out sun.

Thursday

Temperatures will continue to climb as a cold front races in from the west. This front will give us a good chance of severe weather as it arrives in the afternoon. The main threats associated with the incoming front will be damaging straight line winds (+60 mph), dime sized hail and isolated tornadoes. The time frame for severe weather will peak during the afternoon and evening. We’ll see much calmer weather return to the East late Thursday night/Friday morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s ahead of the storms with winds blowing in out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

After a rough Thursday, we see a much calmer weather pattern settle over the area. Temperatures will be down from the 70s, reaching the low 60s Friday, low 50s Saturday and the mid to upper 50s by Sunday. Skies will clear out as well, giving us another weekend of rain free weather.

Most Read

It happened on Piney Green Road in a parking lot next to Children’s Castle Day Care.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Semi-truck goes up in flames
Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance...
Vance County state trooper passes away from COVID-19
Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
WHERE'S MY STIMULUS?
WHERE’S MY STIMULUS? Common reasons for not getting your stimulus payment
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

Latest News

Severe storms possible Thursday
Severe storms likely Thursday afternoon/evening
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend
01/28/2021 ENC Snow
WITN Severe Weather Alert Day
All Tornado Watches Expired