Jim’s Forecast: Dry St. Patrick’s Day; Strong storms tomorrow

Wednesday

We get a break from the rain after Tuesday’s system brought in a February like soak. Highs will reach back into the low to mid 60s as southwesterly flow builds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Cloud cover will remain stubborn while the rain will fully exit, leaving us with sun breaks instead of break out sun.

Thursday

Temperatures will continue to climb as a cold front races in from the west. This front will give us a good chance of severe weather as it arrives in the afternoon. The main threats associated with the incoming front will be damaging straight line winds (+60 mph), dime sized hail and isolated tornadoes. The time frame for severe weather will peak during the afternoon and evening. We’ll see much calmer weather return to the East late Thursday night/Friday morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s ahead of the storms with winds blowing in out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

After a rough Thursday, we see a much calmer weather pattern settle over the area. Temperatures will be down from the 70s, reaching the low 60s Friday, low 50s Saturday and the mid to upper 50s by Sunday. Skies will clear out as well, giving us another weekend of rain free weather.