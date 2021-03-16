Jim’s Forecast: Dry March ends today

Tuesday

Our run of 16 consecutive dry days ends today. Periods of rain will be likely from sunrise through sunset. Rainfall totals for most will range between 0.5″ to 1.0″. Temps will struggle to get much above 50° Tuesday afternoon, keeping any thunderstorm risk out of the area.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

After a dry Saint Patrick’s day another storm will approach on Thursday. Wednesday’s highs will lift to the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies with a light north breeze. A strong cold front will approach the area Thursday afternoon with gusty south winds lifting the highs into the mid 70s. Scattered showers, along with strong to potentially severe thunderstorms, will be likely from mid afternoon into the evening hours. The front should clear the coast by midnight Thursday night with cooler air moving in on Friday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Friday with just an isolated shower possible behind the front. Highs will drop to the low 60s with clearing skies late in the day.

Saturday & Sunday

Skies will clear out Friday night leaving us dry and cool as we head toward the weekend. Skies will run mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 50s Saturday, climbing to the upper 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s Friday and Saturday night.