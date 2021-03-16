Advertisement

DHHS: 12.6% of state’s residents fully vaccinated

Pharmacist Neal O'Neal gives the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to a resident in Belhaven.
Pharmacist Neal O'Neal gives the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to a resident in Belhaven.(WITN)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials now say 12.6% of North Carolinians have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says there have been 1.25 million second doses administered, while another 68,000 people have received their single-shot vaccines.

Last week was the single biggest week since vaccinations began in the middle of December. DHHS said that’s when 238,000 first doses were given, and 195,000 people received either their second dose or their single-shot vaccine.

Here in Eastern Carolina, Hyde County has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents at 20.2%, while Pamlico County is second at 18.9%.

