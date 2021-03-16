Advertisement

Davidson County man charged with insurance fraud in wreck scheme

Mar. 16, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Department of Insurance has charged a man with insurance fraud in connection with a scheme involving roadside cleanup after a car crash.

A news release from the agency says 26-year-old Garrett Scarlette of Thomasville was also charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

The department’s criminal investigators accused Scarlette of trying to collect money for an unauthorized cleanup of motor vehicle fluid from the driver of a car that wrecked in Guilford County last November.

Investigators say Scarlette also tried to collect on am insurance claim for the same unauthorized roadside cleanup.

It’s unclear whether Scarlette has an attorney.

