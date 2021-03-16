CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Semi-truck goes up in flames
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A semi-truck is a total loss after catching fire Tuesday morning in Onslow County.
It happened on Piney Green Road in a parking lot next to Children’s Castle Day Care, which is across the highway from White Oak High School.
In the video from a WITN viewer, an Onslow County deputy can be seen blocking that parking lot with their cruiser until the fire department arrives. A photo taken later showed firefighters standing next to the charred remains on the big rig.
There’s no word yet if anyone was injured or exactly how the semi-truck caught fire.
