CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Semi-truck goes up in flames

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A semi-truck is a total loss after catching fire Tuesday morning in Onslow County.

It happened on Piney Green Road in a parking lot next to Children’s Castle Day Care, which is across the highway from White Oak High School.

In the video from a WITN viewer, an Onslow County deputy can be seen blocking that parking lot with their cruiser until the fire department arrives. A photo taken later showed firefighters standing next to the charred remains on the big rig.

The fire happened this morning on Piney Green Road outside of Jacksonville. (Viewer photo)

There’s no word yet if anyone was injured or exactly how the semi-truck caught fire.

