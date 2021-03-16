Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Semi-truck goes up in flames

It happened on Piney Green Road in a parking lot next to Children’s Castle Day Care.
It happened on Piney Green Road in a parking lot next to Children’s Castle Day Care.(Viewer photo)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A semi-truck is a total loss after catching fire Tuesday morning in Onslow County.

It happened on Piney Green Road in a parking lot next to Children’s Castle Day Care, which is across the highway from White Oak High School.

In the video from a WITN viewer, an Onslow County deputy can be seen blocking that parking lot with their cruiser until the fire department arrives. A photo taken later showed firefighters standing next to the charred remains on the big rig.

The fire happened this morning on Piney Green Road outside of Jacksonville.
The fire happened this morning on Piney Green Road outside of Jacksonville.(Viewer photo)

There’s no word yet if anyone was injured or exactly how the semi-truck caught fire.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
Four people were killed when the car they were in crashed into this pond last night.
NEW INFO: Chased car going 110 mph before crashing into pond, killing four
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Man admits to deadly hit-and-run bicycle crash
Melanie Keene
Private investigator’s license suspended after baby abduction charges
Police say the driver of this car was charged with DWI and reckless driving
$40,000 damage to car, bar sign after DWI crash at beach

Latest News

Updated March 4, 2021
COVID-19: Two Eastern Carolina counties see more deaths
File image
Davidson County man charged with insurance fraud in wreck scheme
An exam room (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Patient enrollment begins for NC Medicaid managed care shift
David Ritzheimer
Law enforcement resuscitates kayaker who overturned in lake