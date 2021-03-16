Carteret County Commissioners look at selling county water system to private company

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some Carteret County residents told county commissioners Monday night about concerns with the county selling its water system to a private company.

The water system serves about 1.200 county residents in part of the county. One resident, who lives in the special water tax district, Patrick Kelly, said the sale would mean higher rates.

“It’s a concern that with a loss of competition that they can raise rates.”

Signs reading “don’t sell our water” started showing up in Carteret County when commissioners began considering bids from private companies for the water system in one part of the county.

Even those who are not using that area’s water system are concerned. Dr. Monica Hunter is a city of Beaufort resident and uses the city’s water system.

But Hunter said she doesn’t like the public omission process and fears higher water bills for those in that part of Carteret County.

Dr. Hunter said, “There has been no public input, and that’s a serious issue.”

According to Carteret County Chairman Ed Wheatly, all of the 1,200 residents in the special water district pays a 5.5 cent water tax, whether they use the system or not like residents with personal wells.

Wheatly said, “So they’re getting taxed for something they don’t even own or participate in.”

Wheatley said that the water district has never made a profit.

Adding that after the city of Beaufort turned down their proposal to merge with the county’s system, private water companies became interested.

He said there are currently two contract bids to buy the special district water system and anticipate getting a third bid.

But commissioners say the sale is a long process.

“Right now, we don’t know who we’re going to be dealing with, if anybody at all,” said Wheatly.

Residents who would be affected by any changes said they hope commissioners understand their concerns. “Really be heard as a community and not just have our commissioners making a decision based off of the system being at a loss right now,” Patrick Kelly said.

Voting on the sale is not on Monday’s meeting agenda, but several residents told WITN they’d share concerns during the public comment section of the commissioner’s meeting.

https://boxcast.tv/view/board-of-commissioners-meeting---march-15-2021-247128

