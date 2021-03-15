Advertisement

Youngest chancellor in ECU’s history starts his new journey Monday

Philip Rogers was chief of staff under former chancellor Steve Ballard.
Philip Rogers was chief of staff under former chancellor Steve Ballard.(American Council on Education)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday starts a new chapter at ECU.

Dr. Philip Rogers will officially take over as the university’s 12th chancellor.

The 37 year old will become the youngest in the school’s history to be a chancellor but he isn’t a stranger to the area.

Dr. Rogers served as ECU’s Chief of Staff from 2008 to 2013.

He was raised in Greenville and graduated from J.H. Rose High School.

Dr. Rogers will be taking over for Dr. Ron Mitchelson who announced his retirement in November of last year.

Dr. Mitchelson voiced his congratulations on social media Sunday, tweeting for the last time from the chancellors official account.

Monday will also mark the official start of homecoming. Dr. Rogers will kick off the week of events tomorrow at 4 p.m. in the Main Campus Student Center.

More on Dr. Philip Rogers

