Youngest chancellor in ECU’s history starts his new journey Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday starts a new chapter at ECU.

Dr. Philip Rogers will officially take over as the university’s 12th chancellor.

The 37 year old will become the youngest in the school’s history to be a chancellor but he isn’t a stranger to the area.

Dr. Rogers served as ECU’s Chief of Staff from 2008 to 2013.

He was raised in Greenville and graduated from J.H. Rose High School.

Dr. Rogers will be taking over for Dr. Ron Mitchelson who announced his retirement in November of last year.

Dr. Mitchelson voiced his congratulations on social media Sunday, tweeting for the last time from the chancellors official account.

Thank you Pirate Nation. Best nation on the planet! Signing off and welcome Philip Rogers. — Ron Mitchelson (@ECUChancellor) March 14, 2021

Monday will also mark the official start of homecoming. Dr. Rogers will kick off the week of events tomorrow at 4 p.m. in the Main Campus Student Center.

