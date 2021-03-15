Silver Alert issued for missing Washington County man
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Washington County hope you can help them find a missing man.
Adam Morris is the subject of a statewide Silver Alert.
The 52-year-old man from Roper is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
He is 5′9″, weighs 170 pounds, with black/gray medium length hair and green eyes.
He was last wearing a brown shirt and brown pants.
He was last seen on Newberry Landing Road in Roper.
Anyone with information on Morris should call the Washington County Sheriff at 252-793-3422.
