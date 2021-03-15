Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Washington County man

Adam Morris
Adam Morris(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Washington County hope you can help them find a missing man.

Adam Morris is the subject of a statewide Silver Alert.

The 52-year-old man from Roper is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 5′9″, weighs 170 pounds, with black/gray medium length hair and green eyes.

He was last wearing a brown shirt and brown pants.

He was last seen on Newberry Landing Road in Roper.

Anyone with information on Morris should call the Washington County Sheriff at 252-793-3422.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to...
Duke University under stay-at-home order
Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting
No suspect has yet been identified in the investigation of an early-morning shooting that...
Kinston police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
Several WITN viewers reached out asking what event happened in the sky around 6:00 a.m.
SpaceX rocket launch seen early Sunday in eastern North Carolina
Daylight saving time begins Sunday
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday and so does discussion to end changing clocks twice a year

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Wet and cool weather expected Tuesday
Melanie Keene
Private investigator charged with Onslow County baby abduction
J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
Pitt County schools going back to in-person instruction
Police check this nearby home after a child was shot and killed late Sunday in Williamston.
13-year-old Williamston boy killed in drive-by shooting